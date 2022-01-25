Circle K surveillance cam catches man reaching over counter, appearing to steal money from register

Almost a year later, Phoenix Police investigators are still searching for a man who reportedly stole from a Circle K store on May 9, 2021.

In a Jan. 25, 2022 tweet, police say a reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the man who was caught on camera at a Circle K near Cactus and Cave Creek roads.

The suspect is seen walking into the store and soon after, he reaches across the counter, opens the register and appears to begin taking money out.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).



Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/



