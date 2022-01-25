Oxycodone stolen from Phoenix pharmacies by thieves — police need help finding them

article

Investigators are asking for the public's help after a series of burglaries have put the neighborhood on heightened alert in Phoenix.

The thefts involve prescription medication and the thieves cutting their way through neighboring walls to get into the buildings.

The incidents happened during November and December 2021 at family-owned pharmacies. In both cases, two unidentified suspects took large amounts of oxycodone, an extremely addictive opioid painkiller.

Those suspects were seen wearing dark clothes and face masks. Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: