City of Mesa offers employees their first round of COVID-19 vaccine

The city of Mesa is offering employees the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine and several pop-ups have been scheduled throughout the city.

Mesa is the first district to be offering this and all employees should have received an email to their city account with how to sign up.

"We started our campaign yesterday [Jan. 20] and we will be continuing through the 27th, visiting every comprehensive high school around Mesa," said Mesa Public Schools' Nina Allred.

The city of Mesa received 4,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the county. At a pop-up pod at Mountain View High School, personnel falling in the Phase 1A and 1B groups can receive their first dose.

"So that is fire and nurses and Mesa Public Schools staff and teachers and our police officers," said Capt. Michelle Denton of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

Skyline High School Principal Tom Brennan jumped at the opportunity to get vaccinated. He's hoping his shot, along with all of the others signing up will provide some normalcy sometime soon.

"I feel like it’s important to do our part to help prevent the spread and now that we have the opportunity to be vaccinated, certainly as a leader in the district it’s important for me to step forward to show that I’m committed to that safety and I believe in the vaccination process."

The city is hoping to get the second round of vaccine for its staff in the coming weeks.

"Where that will be and when that will be and when we are allocated the vaccine, but that can’t be before 28 days so we’ll work with schools to get them vaccinated again," said Denton.

Jan. 22's pod will be located at Dobson High School. Three additional pods will be available the following week.

