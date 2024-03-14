Close call for firefighters in Tempe; attempted kidnapping caught on video | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an attempted kidnapping that was caught on camera to a close call for firefighters in Tempe, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 14, 2024.
1. A close call for Tempe firefighters
It was a close call for a group of Tempe firefighters who were outside their fire station playing pickleball when a car came speeding toward them, causing them to quickly get out of the way.
2. A 32-hour workweek?
Senator Bernie Sanders is proposing a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay in America.
3. Low-cost Costco menu item might see price changes
Costco’s hot dog and soda combo has long been a fixture of its food court, and so has the $1.50 price.
4. Controversial housing plan approved in Sedona
The Sedona City council has given the green light to a project to let some workers sleep in their cars overnight. The town's mayor says it's not a great plan, but at least it's a plan. Meanwhile, some are trying to stop the plan from moving forward.
5. Attempted kidnapping caught on camera
A 14-year-old Glendale girl who was walking home from school appeared to have almost been kidnapped and police say the suspect has been arrested.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/14/2024
Get ready! We are expecting some wet weather tomorrow.