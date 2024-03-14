Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
7
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Close call for firefighters in Tempe; attempted kidnapping caught on video | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an attempted kidnapping that was caught on camera to a close call for firefighters in Tempe, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 14, 2024.

1. A close call for Tempe firefighters

Featured

Tempe firefighters playing pickleball nearly hit by speeding car
article

Tempe firefighters playing pickleball nearly hit by speeding car

It was a close call for a group of Tempe firefighters who were outside their fire station playing pickleball when a car came speeding toward them, causing them to quickly get out of the way.

2. A 32-hour workweek?

Featured

32-hour workweek? Bernie Sanders' bill would make it US law
article

32-hour workweek? Bernie Sanders' bill would make it US law

Senator Bernie Sanders is proposing a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay in America.

3. Low-cost Costco menu item might see price changes

Featured

Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo may not be around forever
article

Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo may not be around forever

Costco’s hot dog and soda combo has long been a fixture of its food court, and so has the $1.50 price.

4. Controversial housing plan approved in Sedona

Featured

Sedona approves controversial plan to create space for workers to sleep in cars
article

Sedona approves controversial plan to create space for workers to sleep in cars

The Sedona City council has given the green light to a project to let some workers sleep in their cars overnight. The town's mayor says it's not a great plan, but at least it's a plan. Meanwhile, some are trying to stop the plan from moving forward.

5. Attempted kidnapping caught on camera

Featured

Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of Glendale girl was caught on video, PD says
article

Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of Glendale girl was caught on video, PD says

A 14-year-old Glendale girl who was walking home from school appeared to have almost been kidnapped and police say the suspect has been arrested.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 3/14/2024

Get ready! We are expecting some wet weather tomorrow.