Lightning-sparked Committee Fire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain burns 300 acres

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated July 18, 2022 9:43AM
Wildfires
Committee Fire burning near Sedona

The lightning-sparked committee fire is burning just over 100 acres near Sedona and it started on July 15. Adam Marengo/@citizennomads caught video of the fire burning on Munds Mountain.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - The Committee Fire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain has burned roughly 300 acres after it was sparked by lightning, Coconino National Forest officials said.

The fire is moving at about an average pace through what's being described as "heavy brush."

The fire is being battled by helicopters, a hotshot crew, and engine and fuels crews.

"Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area, as well as along Interstate 17. No structures are threatened at this time," officials said.

Munds Mountain Trail and Jacks Canyon Trail are closed during the firefight.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and was likely caused by lightning.

The fire is 0% contained.

