Community Cares: Arizona organization asking for sponsorships to make balloon deliveries to seniors

An Arizona company is trying to give back to the community, but they need the public's help first.

The Balloon People is asking people to "adopt" a senior so they can make a special delivery guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Francine Kades wants to uplift seniors with her bright cheery balloons.

"These people will get a little bouquet of balloons - something to stand on their doors, sit on their desks, and it will just be there to make them happy for days and days because these are pretty long lasting," said Kades.

Kades says she was inspired by another balloon company based in Seattle, and when she heard they were delivering balloons to senior citizens, it hit home.

"My mother is 87, she lives alone in South Africa," Kade said. "She has been alone pretty much the last 10 or 11 months. It just kills me because she's depressed, and she's sad, I think it'll drive her crazy."

Kades wants to spread happiness in a time of uncertainty. She's asking for a $25 sponsorship to adopt a grandparent who will receive a Balloon Buddy.

"It's one of those feel-good warm and fuzzy programs when you do something that you know is going to make someone happy," said Kade. "That's little effort on your part and a huge smile on their face."

Adopt a grandparent and send them a Balloon Buddy here: https://theballoonpeople.net/grandparent-balloons/

