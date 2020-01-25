Confrontation caught on camera: Suspect punches victim at Circle K store

Phoenix police are searching for a man who they say was involved in a scary confrontation at a Circle K convenience store near 51st Avenue and McDowell that left one person hurt.

On December 10 at 2:00 a.m., investigators say the victim was leaving the store and accidentally struck the suspect's foot with the door.

According to the Silent Witness website, "The suspect ran out to his vehicle, obtained a handgun, came back into the store and threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect then hit the victim in the face with a closed fist before fleeing the area in a vehicle."

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5' 8" tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket. The vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan with a sunroof and a dent on the driver's side rear bumper.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS