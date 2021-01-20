Connecticut man charged with attack on DC cop who was crushed in doorway during Capitol riot

A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a D.C. police officer during a riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The incident was captured on a now-viral video showing officer Daniel Hodges being crushed in a door between law enforcement at the entrance to the Capitol, and protesters surging to get in.

Federal prosecutors say Patrick Edward McCaughey III was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

According to prosecutors, the video shows McCaughey using a riot shield to physically push Hodges.

The video also captures the wrenching sound of Hodges screaming in the crush of bodies.

"Even after days of seeing so many shocking and horrific scenes from the siege on the U.S. Capitol, the savage beating of D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Hodges stands out for the perpetrator’s blatant disregard for human life," said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

Another rioter can be seen trying to rip off Hodges’ gas mask.

More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, which led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

The riot erupted in the wake of a rally featuring President Donald Trump, who reiterated his claims that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent, and called on his supporters to march to the Capitol.

The rioters quickly overwhelmed Capitol police, and stormed the building, temporarily halting the certification of the Electoral College vote, which cemented President Joe Biden’s victory.