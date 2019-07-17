Construction crew hits water main near Shea and Tatum

PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Traffic along a North Phoenix street was restricted Wednesday after a construction crew hit a water main.

The City of Phoenix Water Services Department says that a contractor was working in the area when they hit an 8-inch water main at Shea and Tatum Boulevards, sending water rushing down the roadways.

Shea was restricted to two lanes on the westbound side for some time Wednesday, and caused a traffic backup.

"I was meeting some girlfriends for lunch, and I'm going to have to reschedule or find a different place," said one woman, identified only as "Diana". She, like a number of people, tried to have lunch at a restaurant called "The Covenant" on Wednesday. However, the restaurant was closed, because the water break meant it had no water.

"They came over and let us know that it was going to be shut down for quite a while," said one restaurant employee.