Cops let boy whose cancer is in remission use police car siren

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Cops let boy whose cancer is in remission use police car siren

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Cops visit boy

Two officers with the Jamestown Police Department made a surprise visit on Thursday to congratulate a boy whose cancer is in remission. (Video: Jamestown PD via Storyful)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - Two officers with the Jamestown Police Department made a surprise visit on Thursday to congratulate a boy whose cancer is in remission.

"Officers Johanson and Swan made a special stop to see Michael who has been battling cancer," the Jamestown PD wrote in a Facebook post with a video of the visit. "Michael received the amazing news that his cancer is now in remission."

The officers let Michael sit in the driver's seat of their squad car and even taught him how to flip the switch to trigger the siren. When the siren kicked in, Michael's face lit up as he heard the sirens blaring.

Back in September 2020, Michael received a diagnosis of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to his mother, Nichole Olvey. But after undergoing months of treatment, Michael's cancer is now in clinical remission.

"He's maintained honor student status throughout this fifth-grade year while battling cancer," Nichole said. "He's a good kid and the support and love is definitely inspiring him to keep going."

Police also shared photos of the officers posing with Michael. One photo shows him wearing a police utility vest with a radio.

"We at Jamestown Police Department want to congratulate Michael on his remission diagnosis!" the department wrote on Facebook. "Keep fighting and keep being brave Michael!"

Jamestown is a city in western New York, about 75 miles south of Buffalo.

This story was produced in New York City with Storyful.

Cops-with-boy-1

(Jamestown Police Department)