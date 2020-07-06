Cornish Pasty Co. temporarily closes 2 Valley locations after staff test positive for virus

Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus in Arizona
Restaurants are closing once again as the rise in COVID-19 cases rise in Arizona. Two valley locations of Cornish Pasty Co. are closing as some staff members test positive for the virus.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two Valley restaurants are now closed after a couple of employees were reportedly infected with coronavirus.

In a statement on Instagram and on notices placed outside, Cornish Pasty Co. says a staff member at its Scottsdale location and a staff member at its Phoenix location have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, it's temporarily closing the businesses in Scottsdale near Goldwater Boulevard and Indian School Road, and in downtown Phoenix, near Central Avenue and Monroe.

The company says it decided to close these locations until its staff has had time to get tested, and says it will also be conducting cleanings of these locations before re-opening for service.

