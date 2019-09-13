Cosmetology students celebrate as "Blow-Dry Freedom Bill" takes effect as Arizona law

On Friday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took part in a ceremonial signing of S.B 1401, otherwise known as the "Blow-Dry Freedom Bill".

The bill removes occupational licensing requirements to blow-dry, shampoo and style hair, and it went into effect on August 27. Friday's ceremonial signing happened at a makeup school, where people there say this will open up opportunities for so many people.

Owner of Kensington Makeup Artists and Academy Holli Christensen and her students are celebrating, as Gov. Ducey signs the bill.

"In the past, they were only allowed to do makeup artistry but they weren't able to incorporate hair-styling into their services," said Christensen. "By offering education into it, we can train them and they can actually legally go out and style hair."

Student Tricia Bennett is now taking her career to a new level thanks to the bill. She's a professionally trained makeup artist, and now that she's able to legally style hair, she's doubled her income.

"Most clients want you to do both. They don't want to hire two people to come to their event or come to their home to get them ready, so I've essentially doubled my income," said Bennett.

Advertisement

This bill had many critics. Christensen and Bennett understand the concerns, but they also defend their support.

"They're worried about people who don't spend 1,600 hours in school, aren't going to recognize when it's not safe to touch someone's hair. You can learn sanitation. Holli has that covered. When it comes to braiding, I shouldn't spend 1,600 hours in school to learn how to do a fishtail braid for a bride," said Bennett.

Typically, cosmetology students have to complete about 1,600 hours to get their license. At one Kensington Make-Up Academy, it's a 75-hour course.