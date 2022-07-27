Cottonwood Police ask residents to donate to charity, not panhandlers

article

Police in Cottonwood are looking to crack down on panhandlers by asking residents to donate to local charities.

Temporary signs that read, "It's OK to say NO to panhandlers," have been posted throughout the city where a "high volume" of panhandling occurs. On the back of each sign is a list of local resources for those experiencing homelessness.

The signs are located at:

Mingus Avenue and Main Street

Sawmill Square Retail Center, 1635-1695 Cottonwood Street

Cottonwood Retail Center, 1100 State Route 260

Maverick Gas Station parking lot

Walmart

"Our objective is to encourage community members to contribute their financial donations to local charities that have a bigger impact on the homeless population," Officer James Repp said in a statement. "We want to improve the quality of life for all those that live in our community."

Police advise anyone who wants to donate financially to the homeless to visit https://cottonwoodcares.org.

"Money given to panhandlers often times supports addictive behaviors," police added. "This program encourages citizens to donate to organizations that are proven to assist those in need. Helping them in transitioning away from homelessness and toward self-reliance."

