Could Seattle Mariners games be moved to Peoria amidst coronavirus outbreak?

The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak.

Gov. Inslee said social gatherings of 250 or more people, including sporting events, are banned through at least the end of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Seattle area. Officials said gatherings of under 250 could also be barred unless specific measures are followed.

The decision impacts the Mariners’ first seven games of the Major League Baseball season against the Texas Rangers (March 26-29) and Minnesota Twins (March 30-April 1).

"I would be disappointed if I was up there and had tickets for the opener," said one person.

In addition, home games for the Seattle Sounders MLS team and Seattle Dragons XFL team are also impacted.

In a statement, the Mariners said they are working with MLB to find alternatives for the games scheduled during their opening homestand.

“While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration. We will provide more information about our plans for the games as it becomes available,” the Mariners said in their statement.

While Mariners officials have yet to confirm where they will host their home opener, FOX 10 has learned of reports that Mariners games could be moved to Peoria, where the team has its spring training games.

"We would love for them to come to Arizona and play, because that’s why we like coming down here," said one Mariners fan.

Mariners fans say wherever they are, they will travel for them, and they know the team will not let the coronavirus impact their performance.

"They will rally," said one fan. "They always try, and try their hardest."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

