County health officials speak out on summer camps amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sending kids off to camp can be a little stressful for parents, and maybe even more so this year with COVID-19 in the mix.

The CDC has guidelines for both day camps and overnight camps, and on Wednesday, officials with the Maricopa County Department of Health say parents should do their research because summer camp, like everything, has changed.

County officials say day camps and overnight camps should follow CDC guidelines.

"The advantage of the overnight camp is that it is more of a closed-off, so you have less individuals interacting outside the camp. In some ways, that's safer," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine.

Dr. Sunenshine says the challenge is that campers will be sharing a cabin and sleeping overnight.

"The main recommendation for that is you want to have people sleeping head to foot, so if droplets do come out, it hits someone's feet rather than their head," said Dr. Sunenshine.

Another option is to use plexiglass barriers in between bunks.

Also important is how to prepare kids.

"First is follow all the rules the camp puts forward," said Dr. Sunenshine. "If they ask you to have the child stay home during the two weeks before the child attends camp, follow those rules."

The other important thing is hand sanitizer, says the doctor. Send plenty with your child, and emphasize the importance of using it often, along with handwashing.

As for masks, CDC officials say staff should wear them and campers as well, when feasible.

