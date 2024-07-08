Court documents detail what might've led to Arizona man shooting, killing his wife

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Goodyear over the weekend has been arrested, and court documents show what may have motivated him.

Michael Gelleny, 67, killed his wife Brenda, 65, at the couple’s home near Estrella Parkway and Tanglewood Drive around 4:40 p.m. on July 6. He called the police that same night and allegedly admitted to the crime.

Michael Gelleny (Goodyear PD)

He reportedly told police he killed her to end her pain and suffering. Gelleny allegedly said he contemplated taking his own life before deciding he would turn himself in.

Detectives serving a search warrant at the home found a note he allegedly wrote detailing what he did. The note also included instructions for taking care of their cat.

Gelleny is charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

His bond was set at $1 million.