The Mesa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near University Drive and Higley Road on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near the Mesa Regal, a gated resort for those with RVs.

There's no word on what caused the crash, but police say a woman did die at the scene.

The victim wasn't identified.

