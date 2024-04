Grand Avenue in Peoria was closed in both directions due to a crash near Olive Avenue.

The road was closed from 67th Avenue to 75th Avenue.

59th Avenue and Glendale Avenue could be used as alternate routes for those trying to commute through the area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said that the crash occurred around 12:45 p.m.

No information was provided on when the roadway would be reopened.

Here is a map of where the crash occurred: