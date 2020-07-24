Crews battle blaze in Tempe near Interstate 10

article

Crews from Guadalupe, Phoenix, and Tempe are battling a large wood and debris fire that is burning near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road.

"Crews are setting up large master streams to put out the fire while also protecting surrounding exposures," stated Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade.

No injuries have been reported.

