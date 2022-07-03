Crews battle massive warehouse fire in Woodland Hills

article

The Los Angeles Fire Department is working to knock down a fire in what appears to be a warehouse in Woodland Hills Sunday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in a building on N. DeSoto Avenue in Woodland Hills, near Pearce College. The building is a vacant warehouse, according to LAFD.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the blaze Sunday night while crews worked to put it out. The fire had shot through the roof and smoke could be seen from a distance.

By 9:30 p.m. the fire was elevated to Major Emergency status, with more than 80 firefighters battling the blaze. According to LAFDThis incident is now at the Major Emergency status with over 80 firefighters assigned. The building is starting to fail along at least one corner.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area while crews battle the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.