Custom-made bicycle stolen from Gilbert man with special needs

A Gilbert family wants the community to be on the lookout for a stolen adult tricycle.

The tricycle in question was customized for David Soto, a 23-year-old who has special needs.

"It's an adult tricycle," said David's mother, Tonya Soto. "Due to his disability, he cannot balance enough to ride a normal bike, so he has to have a three-wheeler."

The bike was stolen from the family's back porch in Gilbert on the night of Oct. 8. The family’s surveillance camera recorded the thief, as he moved garbage cans aside and wheeled the specialized bicycle into the darkness.

David uses the bike to get to his job at a nearby restaurant, and the bike is customized with higher seat and larger wheels due to David's height.

The bike cost over $2,500, and David has been very upset about the theft.

"There are people who do things and I don't understand why," said David.

The bike, said Tonya, gave David independence: with the bike, he doesn’t have to rely on anyone to get to work

"It's just something that meant a lot to him," said Tonya. "You took something from him, and he's crushed."

"Only thing I'll say is if you're seeing this, you have no idea how much this bike meant to me," said David.

Anyone with information should call Gilbert Police.