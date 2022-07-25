Expand / Collapse search
Woman in custody after firing shots inside Dallas Love Field, police say

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:26AM
Texas
FOX 4

DALLAS - A woman who fired shots inside Dallas Love Field is now in the hospital in police custody.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on the public side of TSA security. Images from SKY 4 show the entrance to the ticketing area blocked off with crime scene tape.

The terminal building was evacuated and police are limiting access to the area around the entrances.

072522-SKY-4-MON-1128-KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.36.23.09.jpg

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said a 37-year-old woman who was dropped off at the airport went into the restroom, changed her clothing and then came out with a handgun. She fired several shots toward the ceiling before officers engaged her and shot her in the lower extremities. 

The woman was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt, the police chief said.

Judy Rawle was at the Southwest ticketing area with her grandson when it happened. She described what she saw.

"We were at the counter checking in and I was trying to check in and we heard someone yelling. And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up. And after talking with someone else, she was upset because her husband had got fired from somewhere and she was gonna start shooting us. And then the police came in and apparently she's been injured is what I was told," she said.

The woman was reportedly dressed in all black and fired eight to 12 shots, Rawle said.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this breaking news story as details become available.