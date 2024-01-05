David Soul, 'Starsky and Hutch' star, dies at 80

article

David Soul, the American-British actor who played detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the original "Starsky & Hutch," has died.

A representative for Soul told Fox News Digital he passed away overnight Thursday. He was 80 years old.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," his wife Helen Snell said in a statement. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Snell said Soul died "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family."

Soul played detective "Hutch" on the popular series from 1975 - 1979. He co-starred alongside Paul Michael Glaser, who played detective David Starsky.

According to The Associated Press, the show was so popular it inspired a line of children’s toys.

American actor David Soul as detective Ken Hutchinson in the TV series Starsky And Hutch, circa 1977. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Soul also performed as Joshua Bolt on "Here Come the Brides" from 1968 to 1970 and Officer John Davis in "Magnum Force" in 1973, FOX News reports.

He also released a hit U.S. music single, "Don’t Give Up on Us," and five hit singles in the U.K.

Soul lived in Britain for many years and performed in several stage shows, including playing the role of Jerry Springer in "Jerry Springer - The Opera" in London’s West End, the AP reports.

Along with Glaser, Soul had a cameo in the movie remake of "Starsky & Hutch" that starred Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.