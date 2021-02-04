I-10 freeway reopens after fatal crash near 67th Avenue

The Interstate 10 westbound from 67th Avenue to 75th Avenue has reopened after a fatal crash closed the freeway for several hours, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Loop 202 ramp to the I-10 has also reopened, officials say.

The crash occurred at 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Drivers were told to re-enter the freeway at 75th Avenue. Investigators estimated that the closure will remain would effect for roughly three hours.

The closure caused slowdowns in both directions, creating bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles along the freeway during the morning rush hour.

