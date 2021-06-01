Deadly crash closes US 93 near Wickenburg

A fatal crash has closed the US 93 at milepost 170, which is 25 miles from Wickenburg.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says it was a head-on collision involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

The highway is closed in both directions, and there is no estimated time to reopen.

Drivers can take the I-17 southbound or take the I-140 westbound to State Route 95 for those still looking to head south.

Traffic backup on the US 93

