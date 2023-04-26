Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash shuts down major Tempe intersection

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A major Tempe intersection is shut down Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash, police said.

Authorities were called to Rio Salado Parkway and Scottsdale Road at around 3 a.m. and discovered that a car was on fire with a person still trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the person in the car died from their injuries at the scene.

One dead in fiery Scottsdale crash

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is currently under investigation. The intersection will be closed for several hours.

Where the crash happened: