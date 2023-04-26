Deadly crash shuts down major Tempe intersection

A major Tempe intersection is shut down Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash, police said.

Authorities were called to Rio Salado Parkway and Scottsdale Road at around 3 a.m. and discovered that a car was on fire with a person still trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the person in the car died from their injuries at the scene.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is currently under investigation. The intersection will be closed for several hours.

Where the crash happened: