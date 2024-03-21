Deadly shootings involving law enforcement; gun store plan stirs controversy | Nightly Roundup

From deadly shootings involving law enforcement officials in the Valley to a business plan that is stirring controversy in one Phoenix neighborhood, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 21, 2024.

1. Deadly police shooting in Scottsdale

Featured article

2. An online gun store in a residential neighborhood?

Featured article

3. SWAT team confrontation ends on deadly note

Featured article

4. "It was the one and only deadly mistake"

Featured article

5. Murders may be linked to Idaho escapees

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight