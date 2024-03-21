Deadly shootings involving law enforcement; gun store plan stirs controversy | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

March 21, 2024
PHOENIX - From deadly shootings involving law enforcement officials in the Valley to a business plan that is stirring controversy in one Phoenix neighborhood, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 21, 2024.

1. Deadly police shooting in Scottsdale

1 dead following police shooting in Scottsdale: PD
1 dead following police shooting in Scottsdale: PD

A suspect is dead, according to Scottsdale Police officials, following an officer-involved shooting in the East Valley city.

2. An online gun store in a residential neighborhood?

Arizona homeowner wants to turn home into online gun store
Arizona homeowner wants to turn home into online gun store

Residents in one North Phoenix neighborhood are a little nervous, as news emerge that a person plans to turn his home into an online gun store.

3. SWAT team confrontation ends on deadly note

Suspect killed after confronting SWAT team in Mesa
Suspect killed after confronting SWAT team in Mesa

One man is dead after an deputy-involved shooting near Ellsworth and University that required a Maricopa County SWAT response.

4. "It was the one and only deadly mistake"

Family says fentanyl claimed Scottsdale teen's life
Family says fentanyl claimed Scottsdale teen's life

Fentanyl-related deaths are continuing to climb across Maricopa County, and a family says one of the drug's latest victims was a 17-year-old Scottsdale boy.

5. Murders may be linked to Idaho escapees

Escaped Idaho white supremacist and accomplice captured; 2 homicides may be linked to suspects
Escaped Idaho white supremacist and accomplice captured; 2 homicides may be linked to suspects

An escaped Idaho inmate and white supremacist was captured Thursday along with his accomplice. Police say two homicides in Idaho may be linked to the suspects.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 3/21/2024

We are expecting a brief cooldown this weekend!