Deadly shootings involving law enforcement; gun store plan stirs controversy | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From deadly shootings involving law enforcement officials in the Valley to a business plan that is stirring controversy in one Phoenix neighborhood, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 21, 2024.
1. Deadly police shooting in Scottsdale
A suspect is dead, according to Scottsdale Police officials, following an officer-involved shooting in the East Valley city.
2. An online gun store in a residential neighborhood?
Residents in one North Phoenix neighborhood are a little nervous, as news emerge that a person plans to turn his home into an online gun store.
3. SWAT team confrontation ends on deadly note
One man is dead after an deputy-involved shooting near Ellsworth and University that required a Maricopa County SWAT response.
4. "It was the one and only deadly mistake"
Fentanyl-related deaths are continuing to climb across Maricopa County, and a family says one of the drug's latest victims was a 17-year-old Scottsdale boy.
5. Murders may be linked to Idaho escapees
An escaped Idaho inmate and white supremacist was captured Thursday along with his accomplice. Police say two homicides in Idaho may be linked to the suspects.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 3/21/2024
We are expecting a brief cooldown this weekend!