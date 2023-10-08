Decaying bodies found at a 'green' funeral home, alleged intruder shot and killed: this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Oct. 1-7
Our top crime stories for the week of Oct. 1: A Phoenix homeowner kills an alleged intruder; a man is shot and killed at an Arizona campsite, a Phoenix robbery ends in a stabbing and a hit-and-run crash; a woman is kidnapped by a man test driving her car; and a witness in an ex-lawmaker's case who has now been arrested.
This week's top stories are nothing short of interesting. They include a report of more than a hundred bodies being found at a funeral home touted as "green." Another story is about an Airbnb guest overstaying their welcome by more than 500 days.
1. Airbnb guest stays at rental for 500+ days without paying, refuses to leave
Airbnb guest Elizabeth Hirschhorn rented a guesthouse for a long-term stay in 2021 but has since remained in the unit for over 540 days — without paying rent.
2. Your cell phone will receive an emergency alert test this week: Here's when and why
Americans around the country will see their phones light up this week following a nationwide test of emergency alert systems. FEMA and the FCC plan to hold the two-part emergency alert system test on Wednesday, October 4.
3. 9-year-old vanishes after bike ride during family camping trip
A massive search is underway for a 9-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park in New York.
4. Grandfather arrested for accidentally shooting grandson while officiating wedding
In Nebraska, a 62-year-old grandfather, Michael Gardner, from Odessa, Texas, was arrested after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old grandson while officiating a wedding.
5. Winning numbers drawn for Monday's $1.04B Powerball jackpot
There have been 32 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.
6. Phoenix homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder, police say
Officials say a man forced his way inside a home near 17th Avenue and Coolidge just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 5.
7. 'No stress. No strain': Arizona retirees praise the financial security and safety of this retirement hotspot
This Arizonan retirement couple commended their new home state for its safe, costly neighborhoods with close access to medical care and year-round warm weather, and said they're surrounded by Californians who bailed out.
8. Arizona woman left aghast after pet emu died following MCSO encounter
A woman in the East Valley is distraught, after an encounter with law enforcement left her pet emu dead. "She was just so much fun," said Stephanie Moilan. "I'm really going to miss her."
9. 115 decaying bodies found at Colorado 'green' funeral home as police investigate foul odor
10. Watch: 10-year-old boy steals construction equipment, wreaks havoc on neighborhood
"I couldn't make out a face, but I did take a mental note that the person driving it did seem a little bit short," one neighbor said.