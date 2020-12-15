Dedication held for memorial to victims of Tucson shooting

A dedication ceremony was held on Jan. 8 for a memorial to victims of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and others injured.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony on the shooting's 10-year anniversary was not open to the public but several local television stations were expected to broadcast the ceremony and it was livestreamed on Pima County's Facebook page.

The memorial next to the Historic County Courthouse in downtown Tucson was created for the victims, survivors and emergency personnel who responded to the shooting outside a Safeway store where Giffords was holding a meet-and-greet event.

The dedication ceremony included a prayer, remarks by Ron Barber, a former Giffords aide who was wounded in the shooting, bell-ringing timed to when the first shots were fired and a video.

The six who died included U.S. District Judge John Roll and 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green.

Gabrielle Giffords released a statement on the 10-year anniversary of the shooting:

"On this morning ten years ago, my life and my community changed forever. The Tucson shooting shook our city to its core. But it did not break me or the people I represented in Congress. Instead, we came together, turned our pain into purpose, and along the way found hope in each other.



"It hasn’t been easy. There have been plenty of obstacles and adjustments along the way. One of the hardest decisions I had to make was stepping down from Congress, where I served the community I will always call home. But I continued to work on getting better while never forgetting the lives we lost.



"Tucson never stops fighting and we are moving ahead together, serving as an example for the nation. My recovery has taught me that even the smallest victories can result in progress. Each day, we are given a new opportunity to achieve a safer America, and we must continue that struggle through the next decade and beyond."

In the years since the shooting, Giffords and her husband, recently elected U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, advocated for gun control.

Officials hope the memorial will be open to the public by early February if permitted by pandemic conditions, the statement said.

Construction of the memorial was funded through donations and was delayed several times after workers found pottery and other historic items buried underground.

The gunman, Jared Loughner, is serving multiple life sentences.

