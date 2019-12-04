Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison bringing tour to the Valley

article

Who's ready to rock and roll?

Some of the world's most iconic rock legends will hit the road next summer for a stadium tour, making a stop in the Valley.

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will visit the country's most iconic stadiums, including State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The concert is set for Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. at www.LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.