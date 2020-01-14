‘Demonstrate and Donuts’: Scottsdale art walk supports law enforcement

Over a dozen different galleries will be participating in this Thursday's "Demonstrate and Donuts" art walk. It's something that happens often, but this first one of the year is special.

"This one is our more important one because we are honoring our first responders," Jacque Keller said.

This one is all about supporting law enforcement in our community.

"It has always been part of our philosophy, we have [a] big heart by nature I think, and it feels good, it feels right like being part of the community," Keller said.

The title of this art walk is "Demonstrate and Donuts," where you can watch artists at work while enjoying a donut or two. While the artwork is free, they're hoping you'll donate to the 100 Club of Arizona, which supports law enforcement families.

Angela Harrolle is the CEO of the 100 Club of Arizona and is thankful for the support.

"We can't do it without community support, we are a small, but [a] mighty organization and we're trying to reach every corner of Arizona and with a handful of employees, we can hardly do that, so if there are organizations or community members that want to give back and throw big events like this and can involve everybody -- and pay it back a little bit to us -- it makes the biggest difference," she said.