Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade 2021: What you need to know for the Dec. 18 event

The Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade is making a comeback this year in central Phoenix after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's.

The parade is taking place earlier this year than usual, two weeks before the actual game. Of course, there's lots of excitement ahead of the 50th-anniversary of the parade.

"We get to celebrate the 50th golden anniversary of the Fiesta Bowl along with our grand marshal Alice Cooper and a bunch of other local acts," explained the chairman of the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade, Joe Hourigan.

The parade was moved to an earlier date this year, he says, to allow for more people to come and enjoy the festivities.

"Wanted to spotlight the parade. It's the largest attended event in Arizona each year, and we wanted to give it its own day where our fans, volunteers, everyone can enjoy …," Hourigan said.

The parade is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m. at Central and Montebello avenues.

It will head south on Central Avenue, turn east onto Camelback Road and go south along 7th Street before ending at Minnezona Avenue.

If you'll be driving in that area, look out for road closures along the route.

"Pretty much everything around it closes by 5 in the morning, so you have to come early," Hourigan said.

Workers are already in the process of setting up all the floats and bleachers for the event.

With the event standing at 50 years strong, organizers say it'll continue to be an important tradition in the Valley for years to come.

"When I moved to Arizona, this is the first event I ever went to and I think everything from the first to very last act is offering to the crowd what makes Arizona great. All the acts, all they put into it, it just showcases what Arizona stands for," Hourigan said.

For more information about the event, click here.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: