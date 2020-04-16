Despite stay-at-home order, hundreds gather to watch cars turn doughnuts in California, troopers say

The California Highway Patrol broke up a gathering over the weekend where hundreds of people watched cars turn doughnuts in a Sacramento street.

Geremy Turner, who captured footage of the gathering, said he saw about 200 people crowding together to view the spectacle. He said law enforcement showed up about half an hour into the event.

Troopers arrested a driver they said crashed into a patrol car while attempting to flee. The officer in the damaged car suffered no injuries.

Christian Alvarado Michaca, 18, faces charges of felony evading, according to CHP. Two passengers, ages 17 and 16, wound up hospitalized, authorities said.

Large gatherings have become a social taboo over the last month and are forbidden by most governors across the nation.

California enacted a social distancing mandate in March when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a stay-at-home executive order. The order was designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

More than 640,000 people in the United States have tested positive for the virus and over 31,000 have died, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Despite being the most populous state, as of April 16, California only had a little more than 27,100 confirmed cases, possibly due to cooperation with Newsom’s executive order.

This story was reported from Atlanta.