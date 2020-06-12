Detectives seek to identify skeletal remains found in remote part of Yavapai County

article

Skeletal remains were found near Juniper Woods Ranch between Ash Fork and Drake and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the person is believed to have been living in the Phoenix metro area and likely the victim of a homicide.

The remains were discovered in March, 2015 and determined to be a male of Latino or mixed ancestry, between 25 to 35 years old and 5' 5" to 5' 9" tall.

"The subject had dental restorations including multiple enamel pearls. It is believed the subject had been deceased for up to one year at the time the remains were found," stated YCSO officials.

According to YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn, "Recent information has come to light that the subject may have been bald. Previous releases depicted the subject with hair."

If you have any information about the identity of this person, please call YCSO Detective John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.