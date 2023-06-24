Dingo bites tourist, Zuckerberg-Musk cage match, Florida 'meth island': This week's unusual headlines

From a dingo biting a tourist's backside to Mark Zuckerberg seemingly agreeing to fight Elon Musk in a cage match, there was no shortage of unusual headlines this week. Here's our top offbeat news stories for June 17-23.

1. Watch: Dingo bites sunbathing tourist on Australian beach: Wild video shows the moment a dingo moved in on a group of beachgoers and bit a French tourist's backside.

An undated photo shows a tourist submersible that belongs to OceanGate as it begins a descent at sea. (Photo by Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Expand

2. Stepson of billionaire killed on Titanic sub defends attending Blink-182 concert to 'cope': Hamish Harding's stepson said he was using Blink-182 to "cope" when the British billionaire and four others were missing on the tourist submersible that vanished two days earlier in a dive to the Titanic wreckage site.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Mark Zuckerberg says he'll fight Elon Musk in cage match: 'Send me location': Two of the world’s richest men have seemingly agreed to a cage match.

Trampoline on a Florida island where squatters built a campsite. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

4. Squatters take over Florida ‘meth island,’ build elaborate treehouse and install trampoline: Florida law enforcement officials are working to remove squatters from an island they outfitted with an elaborate treehouse, a "welcome center" and a trampoline.

5. Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death: A 33-year-old man has died after he plummeted from the Grand Canyon's skywalk attraction, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

09 June 2023, Bavaria, Fürth: People go to St. Paul Church to attend the service created by an AI. A pre-recorded church service created by the Chat GPT artificial intelligence (AI) is performed at St. Paul Church. Photo: Daniel Vogl/dpa (Photo by Da Expand

6. Praise be to AI: Hundreds attend church service generated by ChatGPT: Hundreds of German Protestants attended a church service in Bavaria that was generated almost entirely by artificial intelligence.

A glowing green light was captured on a Las Vegas police officer's bodycam at 11:50 p.m. on April 30. At least 21 people reported the same thing to the American Meteor Society. (Credit: Las Vegas Police Department)

7. Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety': A Las Vegas family reported a crashed UFO and told police they had seen eight- to 10-foot creatures that were '100 percent not human.'

FILE - A rose is displayed on a coffin on Oct. 5, 2013. (Photo credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

8. Ecuadorian woman who woke up during her wake dies after 7 days in hospital: An Ecuadorian woman who surprised guests at her wake by knocking on her coffin earlier this month died after a week of intensive care.

In this view of a vortex near Jupiter’s north pole, NASA’s Juno mission observed the glow from a bolt of lightning. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS, Kevin M. Gill © / NASA)

9. See the bolt of lightning on Jupiter that caused an eerie green glow: Spacecraft Juno has been orbiting Jupiter for years sending back images. Take a look at what one person discovered on an image.

People back home by trains after the vacations spent at the Baltic sea resort of Hel, on August 27, 2016. On the last weekend of summer holidays in Poland thousands of people visited the Hel Peninsula to enjoy very warm and sunny weather. (Photo by M Expand

10. You will no longer be able to ride bus 666 to Hel in Poland: The local bus operator announced this week that bus 666 will no longer run to Hel, and that it was changing the line's number to 669.



