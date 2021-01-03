Dog adopted after spending 625 days in Scottsdale animal shelter

A dog stuck in a Scottsdale animal shelter for nearly two years has finally found a forever home.

Sarge had been housed at Foothills Animal Rescue for 625 days. The shepherd-pitbull mix had been waiting to be adopten by a specific type of family to meet his needs.

On Jan. 2, that family was found.

"He's not a dog park dog, and he's not great with every single dog," said a spokesperson with Foothills Animal Rescue. "So he had a couple things that were going against him, but as you can see, he's an amazing dog -- he just needed someone to give him a chance."

The shelter celebrated the adoption by giving Sarge a doggie bag full of gifts and throwing him a big going-away party.

