Expand / Collapse search

Dog adopted after spending 625 days in Scottsdale animal shelter

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Foothills Animal Rescue finally adopts out dog after 625 days

PHOENIX - A dog stuck in a Scottsdale animal shelter for nearly two years has finally found a forever home.

Sarge had been housed at Foothills Animal Rescue for 625 days. The shepherd-pitbull mix had been waiting to be adopten by a specific type of family to meet his needs.

On Jan. 2, that family was found.

"He's not a dog park dog, and he's not great with every single dog," said a spokesperson with Foothills Animal Rescue. "So he had a couple things that were going against him, but as you can see, he's an amazing dog -- he just needed someone to give him a chance."

The shelter celebrated the adoption by giving Sarge a doggie bag full of gifts and throwing him a big going-away party. 

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.