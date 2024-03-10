Domestic violence call ends deadly in Surprise: What we know

A domestic violence call turned into a deadly shooting involving Surprise Police officers early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m. on March 10, officers responded to the area of Waddell and Dysart roads for a domestic violence incident. When they got there, they reportedly came across an armed man.

"A short time later, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers immediately rendered aid, however, Ledesma was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

That man is 44-year-old Trinidad Ledesma. No one else was injured in this incident.

Trinidad Ledesma

"The Buckeye Police Department will investigate this incident as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team protocols," Surprise PD said.

No more information was made available about this shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: