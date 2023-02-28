Expand / Collapse search
Dominic Daughtrey murder: Family offering $10K reward to help find the businessman's killer

By
Published 
Updated 4:31PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

PHOENIX - The family of a man who was found dead inside his truck last summer in Phoenix still doesn't have any sort of justice as his killer hasn't been caught.

On Feb. 28, the Phoenix Police Department held a press conference with the family of Dominic Daughtrey who was murdered on June 3 just before 11 p.m. while in his truck parked at 4646 North 39th Avenue.

Police say he was shot several times.

Authorities and family say they have no idea why he was at the west Phoenix apartment complex because he lived in Gilbert and his family is in Mesa.

Relatives are sending a tearful plea for people to come forward, and hoping money will get witnesses to talk. His family announced they’re increasing the reward money from $2,000 to $10,000.

Daughtrey is described as a boisterous personality, a devoted father of a 9-year-old girl, and a hard worker at the height of his career. He had recently started his own construction consulting business.

"Just doesn't make sense. There were people that were there that night. That's why we need people to come forward to say what really happened. The whole thing is very perplexing," says Natasha Daughtrey, his sister.

Police believe there were several people in the vicinity at the time of the shooting and may be scared to come forward with information.

"Two years ago he'd gone out on his own, Phoenix Innovation Labs that did consulting for big, $50-$100 million projects," David Daughtrey, his father, said.

Police need help solving this case.

"He was pronounced on scene, that's all we have. He was parked, he wasn't driving. The reason why … we're hoping the community could help give us those answers to put this puzzle together, to find the person responsible," says Sgt. Brian Bower.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Dominic Daughtrey. Photos courtesy of the Daughtrey Family.

Natasha Daughtrey provided this photo of the victim's truck