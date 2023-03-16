Expand / Collapse search
Double shooting reported in central Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix police investigate a double shooting near 16th Street and Van Buren on March 16. article

Phoenix police investigate a double shooting near 16th Street and Van Buren on March 16.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after two people were struck by gunfire near 16th Street and Van Buren early Thursday morning.

Multiple 911 calls were made just after 4 a.m. on March 16 after bystanders reported that shots were fired in the area.

Officers found that one woman was hit by a stray bullet, and a man who was driving in his car was also shot.

The man drove himself to the hospital with serious injuries, and the woman is expected to be okay.

Detectives are still working to figure out the details behind the shooting.

Map of the crime scene area: 