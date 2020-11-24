Downtown Phoenix apartment complex waived December rent for residents

An apartment complex in Downtown Phoenix has given a generous gift to its tenants: a month of free rent in December.

Oasis on Grand is located in the historic Grand Avenue arts district, near 15th and Grand Avenues.

In a letter to its tenants, it wrote:

"In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, and in an effort to ease the ongoing challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ownership and management have partnered to waive your December rent."

One resident who's grateful for the support is Nomas Amaya.

“With all the holidays and holiday stress, you know, not having money for the holidays, you know, it’s a blessing in disguise,” he said.

Advertisement

The artist and bartender is raising a one-year-old daughter. He says service industry workers have been especially hit hard during the pandemic.

He says having next month’s rent waived is a breath of fresh air. And he’s hoping other landlords would consider doing the same.

“I hope all the other owners and the apartment complexes and landlords you know, and banks can you know, hopefully do the same thing, here across the board. Give everybody a little help here, because we all need it,” Amaya said.