Downtown Phoenix venue ordered to close down by Arizona state officials due to COVID-19 measure violations

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services have ordered a venue in Downtown phoenix to close immediately due to violation of measures put in place as a result of the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released on Jan. 20, officials have ordered The Pressroom, located on 5th Avenue and Madison Street, to close for business unless permission is granted for it to reopen.

In addition, AZDHS officials say the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control has suspended the liquor license for The Pressroom.

On Jan. 17, FOX 10 reported that a rapper named Polo G held a concert at the venue. Video taken during the event showed a packed crowd, with few people following social distancing guidelines.

At the time, Phoenix city officials told FOX 10 that they have not approved the event, while officials with AZDHS said at the time that any concerts with more than 50 people must be approved by local governments, under an executive order issued by Governor Doug Ducey.

