Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

Downtown Phoenix's new two-way bike lane causing confusion, collisions

By
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix's new two-way bike lane causing crashes

It's only been two weeks since the city of Phoenix unveiled their first two-way protected bike lane downtown, and there has already been several accidents in the area. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

PHOENIX - The city of Phoenix has unveiled its first and only two-way protected bike lane 10 days ago - and there's already been several accidents in the area.

The new lane stretches down 3rd Avenue, from McDowell to Roosevelt Street in the city's bike-friendly downtown area.

Before, the street was for cars only. Since the switch, neighbors say there's been a handful of confused - and possibly impaired - drivers getting a crash course on the new 3rd Avenue.

It's a skinny stretch of street with added safety features for bikers braving downtown streets and triple digit heat.

"I think it's a good idea in theory, [but] they've got to work out some bugs," said biker Dean Anderson. "People ignore it and people drive through it too fast. It’s crazy. But if they do it right it’ll work fine."

But even the best-laid plans can come with problems. Within days several drivers failed to navigate the new rules of the road, running right into several protective and reflective bollards along the way. One has already been replaced by a barricade.

"Any change to a street will take time for traffic patterns to settle," said Ashley Patton with the City of Phoenix's Street Transportation Department. "That’s why we do these measures like signage."

Along with big, bright yellow poles, there are painted arrows on the pavement and a high centered curb separating cars from bikes.

Somehow, several drivers missed the signs.

"The fact that they were hit by vehicles does highlight the need for those bollards, as vehicles would’ve driven into the bike lanes potentially endangering people riding bicycles," Patton said.

For Dean, dealing with dangerous drivers passes with every pedal. He just hopes drivers will watch out for bikers and bike lanes, just as much as he's watching out for them.

"This is a great city for biking in general. It's got lots of bike lanes all over," Dean said. "But this downtown section with skinny streets - not so much."

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:





 