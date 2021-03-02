DPS: Pedestrian struck, killed by street sweeper on US 60 near Dobson in Mesa

article

Authorities say a pedestrian ran onto the US 60 freeway in Mesa early Tuesday morning and was hit and killed by a street sweeper.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on March 2 near Dobson Road.

The right lane of the westbound US 60 was closed but has reopened at Dobson.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.