DPS: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-17 southbound near Jomax

Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Troopers say a person walked out into the southbound lanes on I-17 when they were hit by a vehicle.

PHOENIX - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 17 southbound. 

Troopers say a pedestrian appears to have walked into the southbound lanes of I-17 at Jomax and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian died on the scene. 

DPS has all of the lanes restricted except the HOV lane. Expect delays. 

No further details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay here for updates. 