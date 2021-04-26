Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
4
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

DPS vehicle involved in rollover crash on US 60

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crash investigation on US 60 westbound lanes

MESA, Ariz. - A crash has resulted in the closure of the three right lanes of US 60 westbound at Power Road.

ADOT says motorists should expect delays and to avoid slowing, consider alternate routes or delaying travel.

A Department of Public Safety SUV that rolled over was seen on an Arizona Department of Transportation camera. 

The Power Road on-ramp is open, but the Sossaman off-ramp is closed.

DPS Sgt. Kameron Lee says troopers were on scene of a rollover collision in the area the morning of April 26 where a vehicle struck the guardrail and rolled. They were in the cleanup stage and had the right lane blocked with a patrol SUV to clean and clear the crash. The lights on the patrol SUV were activated. 

Then at approximately 5:19 a.m., the driver of Toyota sedan struck the rear of the unoccupied patrol SUV causing it roll. No troopers were injured.

The driver of the Toyota sedan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee says US-60 will be re-opened shortly. 

Crash involving DPS vehicle delays traffic on US 60

Troopers say a car struck an unoccupied DPS patrol vehicle, which caused it to roll.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

More Arizona headlines:

Multiple people shot, 1 dead after overnight shooting in Phoenix
slideshow

Multiple people shot, 1 dead after overnight shooting in Phoenix

During the early morning hours of April 26, police say a shooting took place near 92nd Drive and Hazelwood.

Small plane crashes while landing at Sedona Airport; 2 hurt
slideshow

Small plane crashes while landing at Sedona Airport; 2 hurt

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed while landing at the Sedona Airport in northern Arizona.

Maricopa County Judge recuses himself from 2020 election audit proceeding
slideshow

Maricopa County Judge recuses himself from 2020 election audit proceeding

A Maricopa County Judge recused himself from Monday's legal proceeding looking into Arizona's 2020 election audit.