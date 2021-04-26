DPS vehicle involved in rollover crash on US 60

A crash has resulted in the closure of the three right lanes of US 60 westbound at Power Road.

ADOT says motorists should expect delays and to avoid slowing, consider alternate routes or delaying travel.

A Department of Public Safety SUV that rolled over was seen on an Arizona Department of Transportation camera.

The Power Road on-ramp is open, but the Sossaman off-ramp is closed.

DPS Sgt. Kameron Lee says troopers were on scene of a rollover collision in the area the morning of April 26 where a vehicle struck the guardrail and rolled. They were in the cleanup stage and had the right lane blocked with a patrol SUV to clean and clear the crash. The lights on the patrol SUV were activated.

Then at approximately 5:19 a.m., the driver of Toyota sedan struck the rear of the unoccupied patrol SUV causing it roll. No troopers were injured.

The driver of the Toyota sedan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee says US-60 will be re-opened shortly.

