Driver killed in Scottsdale crash involving USPS van

One person was killed in a crash involving a USPS van near Scottsdale and McDowell roads Sunday afternoon, police said.

The collision involved three vehicles, and the intersection has been shut down for the investigation.

One of the drivers died from his injuries, while another remained at the scene before being hospitalized as a precaution.

The USPS driver did not need medical treatment, officials said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

More Arizona headlines