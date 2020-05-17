Driver of a stolen car crashes into wall after Tempe Police attempt to make a stop

article

Tempe Police officers tried to stop a driver of a stolen car Sunday afternoon and it ended in a crash.

At around 1:30 p.m. near Kyrene Road and Grove Parkway, officers tried to get a driver of a reported stolen car to pull over but they continued and hit a wall of an apartment complex.

A woman was taken into custody and a man left the scene of the crash on foot. It's unknown who was the driver.

A K-9 officer is being used to conduct the search for the man.