Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County

Driver shot on U.S. 60; SCOTUS strikes down ban on bump stocks | Morning News Brief

By
Updated  June 14, 2024 10:46am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - The Supreme Court struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks a gun accessory; a police situation unfolds on an East Valley freeway; the latest on the death of a Scottsdale police officer, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 14:

1. Man shot while traveling on westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa; suspect in custody

Police situation on WB US 60 near Higley

A police situation is unfolding on the westbound lanes of US 60 near Higley Rd.

2. Scottsdale police officer dies after 'critical incident,' identified as Det. Ryan So

SPD says Det. Ryan So died in a 'line of duty death'

A Scottsdale police officer has died following what the department called a "critical incident." Although many of the details about what happened are still not known. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

3. Sunscreen recalled after mold detected during testing

Suntegrity sunscreen recalled after mold was found

Las Vegas-based Suntegrity, which makes a variety of skincare items is voluntarily recalling its Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation products after the FDA said higher than acceptable levels of mold species were found in some tubes.

4. Supreme Court strikes down ban on bump stocks, gun accessories that turn weapons into machine guns

Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on bump stocks
Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on bump stocks

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns and was used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

5. Waymo recalls 600+ self-driving vehicles for software, map updates after one strikes a pole in Phoenix

Waymo recalls 600+ self-driving vehicles

The recall stems from an investigation into a crash involving a Waymo car in Phoenix after the NHTSA says the vehicle hit a wooden utility pole.

Today's weather

Morning weather forecast - 6/14/24

An excessive heat warning continues for the area.