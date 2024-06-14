Driver shot on U.S. 60; SCOTUS strikes down ban on bump stocks | Morning News Brief

article
The Supreme Court struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks a gun accessory; a police situation unfolds on an East Valley freeway; the latest on the death of a Scottsdale police officer, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 14:
1. Man shot while traveling on westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa; suspect in custody
A police situation is unfolding on the westbound lanes of US 60 near Higley Rd.
2. Scottsdale police officer dies after 'critical incident,' identified as Det. Ryan So
A Scottsdale police officer has died following what the department called a "critical incident." Although many of the details about what happened are still not known. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
3. Sunscreen recalled after mold detected during testing
Las Vegas-based Suntegrity, which makes a variety of skincare items is voluntarily recalling its Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation products after the FDA said higher than acceptable levels of mold species were found in some tubes.
4. Supreme Court strikes down ban on bump stocks, gun accessories that turn weapons into machine guns
The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns and was used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
5. Waymo recalls 600+ self-driving vehicles for software, map updates after one strikes a pole in Phoenix
The recall stems from an investigation into a crash involving a Waymo car in Phoenix after the NHTSA says the vehicle hit a wooden utility pole.
Today's weather
An excessive heat warning continues for the area.