Driver wanted for killing bicyclist in Tempe hit-and-run

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman riding her bike near University Drive and Perry Lane.

The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle heading northbound across University Drive, and the car fled before first responders arrived.

The victim was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored 1999-2002 Toyota 4Runner with possible damage to the front bumper on the passenger's side. The front headlight may also be severely damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

Suspect vehicle

Suspect vehicle

