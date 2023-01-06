Drivers weigh in as ADOT set to begin its pavement improvement program along parts of US-60

A 14-mile rough patch on the US-60 in the East Valley is finally getting an upgrade, beginning this weekend.

The project has a goal of improving pavement along the freeway, between Loop 101 and Loop 202. Since the State Legislature provided the funding as part of the 2022-2023 budget, officials were able to accelerate the project's start date by several months.

The $34.3 million plan will include removing the top layer of old asphalt along the 14 mile stretch. In addition, ADOT will do diamond grinding between Gilbert Road and Greenfield Road, where asphalt is already removed. Crews will work around a scheduled series of weekend and overnight closures and lane restrictions.

As a result of the project, the eastbound lanes of US-60 is set to be closed between Loop 101 and Dobson Road from 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 6 to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. There will also be weeknight lane restrictions from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The project is set to be done by this summer.

Drivers speak out

Many drivers talked about the woeful state of the US-60 in some parts.

"[It] feels like a dirt road," said Tryston Evenson. "Treacherous. Yeah. They’re bad."

"It's pretty tore up in most parts," said Nick Padia.

"You could almost tell where they stopped paving it, because it’s like thud, thud, thud, thud," said a person identified only as ‘Max.'

Drivers say they are excited about what's to come, even if they are not looking forward to the closures.

"I'm really excited. I think the 101 is doing better, but the 60 definitely needs some help," said Evenson.

"When I heard it was going to close tonight, I was like, ‘again? This year?’" said Theresa Bouchard.

US 60 (Superstition Freeway) Loop 101 to Loop 202 Pavement Rehabilitation Project

https://azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/us-60-superstition-freeway-loop-101-loop-202-pavement

